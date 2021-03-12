Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Haley Fisackerly Sells 2,100 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ETR stock opened at $94.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.65. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $116.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

