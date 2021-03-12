Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$1.50 at ATB Capital

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ESI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.45 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC set a C$1.40 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.10.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$1.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$236.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

