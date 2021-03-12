Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Raised to $1.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.15.

ESVIF opened at $1.15 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

