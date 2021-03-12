Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.94.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,684. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,786 shares of company stock worth $37,865,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $162,087,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

