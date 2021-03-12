ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the February 11th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. ENN Energy has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $69.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90.

XNGSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ENN Energy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

