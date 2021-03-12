ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.25 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €12.25 ($14.41) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.96 ($11.72).

ETR ENI opened at €10.31 ($12.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.30. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €10.20 ($12.00). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.06.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

