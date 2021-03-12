Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.75

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and traded as high as $49.05. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 537 shares traded.

EGHSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

