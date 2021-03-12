Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 21099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

