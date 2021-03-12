Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%.
NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.30. 968,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,870. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.
In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $535,492.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 16,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $285,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,715 shares of company stock worth $3,447,201 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.
