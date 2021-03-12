Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.30. 968,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,870. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $535,492.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 16,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $285,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,715 shares of company stock worth $3,447,201 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ERII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

