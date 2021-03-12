Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Enel stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 850,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,090. Enel has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

