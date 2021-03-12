Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.