Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

