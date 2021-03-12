Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.23 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $47.23 million and $87,684.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.94 or 0.00467261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00050671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.71 or 0.00555261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00076779 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

