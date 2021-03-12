Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.11

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 21833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,174.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

