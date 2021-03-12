Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $46,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

NYSE:EBS opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

