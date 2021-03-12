ELYSIA Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $532,215.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00052046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00698144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00027407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00035933 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,669,916,303 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

