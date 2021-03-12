Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

