Ellen M. Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $29,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RDI traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.20. 725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,512. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Reading International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Reading International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 336,184 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

