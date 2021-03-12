Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $26,270,801.96 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00.

NYSE:LLY opened at $205.21 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 139,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.