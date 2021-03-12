Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EMNSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of EMNSF stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Elementis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

