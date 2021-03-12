electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR remained flat at $$2.14 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 835,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,207. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

