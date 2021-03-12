Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,454. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,637,000 after buying an additional 566,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,846,000 after buying an additional 7,207,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,649,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 370,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 571,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

