El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 3,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,392. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $685.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

