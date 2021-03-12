Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares rose 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $45.33. Approximately 2,939,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,959,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

