Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $40.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist cut Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of EDIT opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

