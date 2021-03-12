Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 152,323 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,323 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of Apache worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Motco raised its stake in Apache by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

