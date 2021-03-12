Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.27% of Brinker International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $74.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Insiders sold 13,544 shares of company stock worth $861,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

