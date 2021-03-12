Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $6.67 Million Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $369.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

