Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 27.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.83.

Royal Gold stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.