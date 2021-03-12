Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 172.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,446 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

