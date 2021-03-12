Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.67 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,579 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.