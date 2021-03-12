Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $37.22 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.5% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $37,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $128.29. The stock had a trading volume of 103,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.36 and a 200 day moving average of $122.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

