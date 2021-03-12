EBCoin Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $5.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.17 or 0.00649579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026174 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

