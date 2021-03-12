Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

NYSE ESTE opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $543.93 million, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.90. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $8.96.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

