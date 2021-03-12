Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Sells $388,320.00 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

