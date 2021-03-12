Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Downgraded by Gabelli

Gabelli cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EGBN. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. G.Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.33. 2,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

