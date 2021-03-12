e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $146,881.50 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $146,881.50.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,556. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.17 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.