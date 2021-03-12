Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns Sells 67,812 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 67,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $3,499,099.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.11. 2,000,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,484. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 191.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

