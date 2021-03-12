Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 13,777 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,777 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

LNT opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.