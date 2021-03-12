Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 246.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,241 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $132.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.44. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

