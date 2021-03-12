Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,241 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 374,172 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

NYSE SF opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,145,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

