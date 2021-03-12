Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackLine by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BlackLine by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine stock opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.52. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.61 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

