Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth $269,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 137.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

Shares of QRVO opened at $170.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.