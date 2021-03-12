Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,212 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after buying an additional 358,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $10,848,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,906 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 219,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $6,197,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,047. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

