Dylan C. Smith Sells 30,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 135,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 205,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BOX by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

