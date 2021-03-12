Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE DPG opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.