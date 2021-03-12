Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09.

In other news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall purchased 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

