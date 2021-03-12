Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.77 million. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DRVN stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09. Driven Brands has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $35.56.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

In related news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.