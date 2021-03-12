Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.77 million. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.
DRVN stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09. Driven Brands has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $35.56.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Featured Article: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.