Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €82.00 ($96.47).

Shares of DRW3 stock opened at €67.50 ($79.41) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €66.67 and a 200-day moving average of €68.16. The company has a market cap of $580.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €49.34 ($58.05) and a one year high of €108.50 ($127.65).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

