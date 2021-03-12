DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.97

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.97 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 221745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

